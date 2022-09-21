A 27-year-old driver’s mate has been jailed for 18 months by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing an Uber driver’s phone valued at ¢500 at Teshie, Accra.

Clement Adjei Adjetey charged with stealing, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah convicted Adjetey on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The facts as read by Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu are that the complainant Joseph Ohene is an Uber driver residing at Teshie and the accused, now convict, also resides in the same vicinity.

On September 9, this year at about 6 am hours, the complainant had a request from a client at Teshie and on reaching the pickup point at Teshie Star Oil Filling Station, he parked his vehicle to wait for the said client.

Inspector Alorwu said Adjetey and one Jana Ashie, now at large, emerged from behind the complainant’s car and Adjetey snatched the complainant’s Infinix XOS phone from his hand.

The prosecution said Adjetey and his accomplice, Ashie, took to their heels but the complainant raised the alarm and some witnesses within the vicinity apprehended them with the stolen phone.

According to the prosecutor, Ashie however managed to escape but Adjetey was handed over to the Police.