The articulated driver who crashed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai and his driver to death last Tuesday has been charged.

He was charged with reckless driving at the Kyebi court on Thursday after his arrest.

He has been remanded and the prosecution has referred the docket to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.

Alfred Amoah, the MCE and his driver, Samuel Gyasi died on Tuesday evening after the articulated driver reportedly veered into their lane and crash head-on with their vehicle at Akyem Fisher, near Bunso junction on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Samuel Gyasi, driver of MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, died together with his boss, Alfred Amoah



A police situational report (SITREP) which puts the time of the accident at about 5:15pm, said the MCE and driver Gyasi were aboard a Nissan Patrol 4×4 with Registration Number GC 2060 – 18 belonging to the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly travelling from Accra towards Bibiani direction.

“On reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, a Man Diesel Articulated truck [with registration number] AS 4229-X from Kumasi direction veered off its lane and crashed head-on with the Nissan Patrol 4×4.

“The MCE and his driver got trapped in the vehicle and both suspected died on the spot. With the help of the National Fire Service from Bunso and Kibi the bodies of the deceased were removed and sent to Kibi Government Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the Medical Officer on duty.

“Their bodies were deposited at the mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy. A Man Diesel Fuel tanker No. GN 8540-20 driven by Habibu Adam aged 35 years with an empty tank from Kumasi direction on seeing the danger ahead applied his brakes to avoid a crash.

“In the process, he lost control of the steering wheel, veered of his lane and landed into a ditch on the offside when facing Accra direction. Meanwhile efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicles from the scene and effect the arrest of the Articulator truck driver who is currently at large.”

The MCE was returning from an official meeting involving government officials and appointees in Accra.

Government officials, including ministers and deputies, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive officers, chief executive officers appointed by the President and presidential staffers had been attending a five-day retreat on the national economy.