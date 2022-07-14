A former Chief of staff under the Kufuor administration has called for the resignation of some Ministers.

Kwadwo Mpiani is firm in his conviction the utterances of the Finance Minister before the government decided to seek the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) make him unfit to continue with the role.

Speaking on JoyNews, Mr Mpiani said he is concerned about the performance of some of the Ministers but insists a reshuffle is the sole prerogative of the President.

“Honestly, if I were the Finance Minister, from my utterances and then what is been happening, I will just go and say ‘Mr President, thank you so much. I think it best for me to sit back for another person to take over’.” That will be my personal decision.

“But I am not going to tell any President to drop the Finance Minister or any Minister that should be left to the President,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Mpiani noted that if he had the chance to advise the President, he would ask him to drop some inefficient Ministers for their poor performance.

“I believe if you ask Ghanaians they will be able to tell you that this Minister A or Minister B must go because we do not see the effectiveness of such a Minister. So it concerns me and I believe it is something which must be done but it is the Prerogative of the President,” he added.