The Acting Commissioner General of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has held a crunch meeting with some senior officers to call off the sit-down strike.

The officials are unhappy that officers who participated and passed the promotion exam have still not been upgraded despite available vacancies.

The situation has compelled them to lay down their tools at some sensitive collection points across the country.

Speaking to JoyNews, an aggrieved Customs Officer of the Airport who spoke under anonymity said after more than 30 years in the service, he hasn’t been promoted although he qualified.

“I was brought into Customs, November 1988 just after my A-Level national service. I have worked for 34 years, I should have gone through about 15 or more promotions.

“This is because we are supposed to be promoted every four to five years. Because I entered as a junior officer, I motivated myself and went into the university and got my first degree in 2000 yet I haven’t reached the level of my colleagues in the army,” he complained.

Explaining further, JoyNews’ Elton Brobbey said that the personnel have undertaken all measures including filing a Right to Information (RTI) request, all in the bid to ensure their promotion.

However, every means adopted have proved futile.

On the back of these, the Senior Officers have resorted to industrial action to drum home their displeasure.