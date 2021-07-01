The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson, has announced a one-month closure to fishing in Ghana’s waters, starting Thursday, July 1 to 30th.

Hawa Koomson, together with executives of the Fisheries Commission ‘stormed’ Keta to symbolically commence the ban on fishing activities, and admonish residents to abide by the regulations.

The initiative was kicked off with a dramatic symbolization from Hawa Koomson who wielded a huge wooden key to ‘lock the sea’.

In videos making rounds of the event, Hawa Koomson could be seen turning the wooden key in an anti-clockwise motion amid cheers and incantations from traditional elders who were present to observe the ceremony.

The intent is to ensure a bumper harvest for the next fishing season by giving aqua species space and time to nurture.

This was after a stakeholders’ engagement with fishers at Denu and Keta, an agenda of the Minister’s three-day working visit to the Volta Region.

She also paid a courtesy call on Municipal Chief Executives for the respective assemblies; Elliot Edem Agbenorwu and Godwin Yao Effah.

Watch video of Hawa Koomson locking the sea below: