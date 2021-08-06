A newly wedded bride almost ruined what should’ve been blissful nuptials for herself and her husband after she declined to yield when her husband gestured to kiss her.

The incident happened during the couple’s white wedding ceremony while friends and family had gathered to celebrate with them on the big day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride, for unknown reasons, refused to return a kiss when her husband showed intent to kiss her.

Although her husband made several attempts, she refused to succumb and looked elsewhere, leaving her husband quite embarrassed.

The bride’s behaviour towards her newly married husband left many of the guests disappointed.