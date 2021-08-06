Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images
Since news broke that Lionel Andrés Messi is leaving Barcelona, many across the world have taken to social media to share their sentiments.

Here in Ghana, the 34-year old football sensation’s departure from his club has got social media users wondering which team the “God Of All Times (GOAT)” will play for.

Meanwhile, some are speculating on a move to PSG.

For others, his leave means many fans will also stop supporting Barcelona to follow the young gifted lad.

Messi is Barcelona’s record scorer with 672 goals, and 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Copa del Reys.

He has also claimed the Ballon d’Or on six occasions.

According to Barcelona, Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club “because of financial and structural obstacles.”

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles [Spanish La Liga regulations].

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the club said.

This is after he agreed to a new deal on reduced wages but was dependent on Barca selling players to afford his salary.

