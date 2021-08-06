Since news broke that Lionel Andrés Messi is leaving Barcelona, many across the world have taken to social media to share their sentiments.

Here in Ghana, the 34-year old football sensation’s departure from his club has got social media users wondering which team the “God Of All Times (GOAT)” will play for.

Meanwhile, some are speculating on a move to PSG.

For others, his leave means many fans will also stop supporting Barcelona to follow the young gifted lad.

Messi is Barcelona’s record scorer with 672 goals, and 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Copa del Reys.

He has also claimed the Ballon d’Or on six occasions.

According to Barcelona, Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club “because of financial and structural obstacles.”

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles [Spanish La Liga regulations].

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the club said.

This is after he agreed to a new deal on reduced wages but was dependent on Barca selling players to afford his salary.

Below are some comments from Twitter:

Messi taking the no.10 shirt from Neymar after signing for PSGpic.twitter.com/kzThQ5F17k — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 6, 2021

When Messi wins his 7th Ballon D’Or, bring him to Camp Nou. He should hear the “Messi, Messi, Messi!” chant one more time….. ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/uq4RmNVh2A — #GraciasMessi (@indianmessi_10) August 6, 2021

Ronaldo and Messi:



– Both won thier international trophies on the same date.

– Both scored thier last El Classico goal at the same day.

– Both scored their last goals for their clubs as headers.



Poetic. pic.twitter.com/vsw4anv0hu — TMS ~ ThreadMan Shah (@mufc_shah) August 6, 2021

Arsenal trying to offer Messi a deal 😂 pic.twitter.com/U8zvkTQL3y — Joe Tesh 🇰🇪 (@Tendwa___) August 6, 2021

This has to be the single most heartbreaking sports moment that I’ve ever experienced



Thank you Leo Messi.#Messi #Graciasmessi pic.twitter.com/n2z7at7WzU#GraciasMessi — Suraj Chaturvedi (@IMChatSuraj) August 6, 2021

Lionel Messi – End of an Era



Literally Cried while making this edit…..I’m really not ready at all man. pic.twitter.com/D10sR7wnyD — 𝐀𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐭 #LM7 (@Mysticalleo_) August 6, 2021

If Messi can leave Barcelona🤭 she will leave you Nothing lasts forever 😆 pic.twitter.com/hmbdTEIezi — Original Bro👌 (@visias007) August 6, 2021

Me following messi to the next club he is going to pic.twitter.com/DLpjmmke9f — Sajid 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@rSajii) August 6, 2021

Messi when he sees Mason mount for the first time pic.twitter.com/CnVJZhlTf0 — Vivek (@CfCVIVEK) August 6, 2021

A Barcelona fan in tears outside the Camp Nou after the club announced Messi won’t sign a new contract 😳 pic.twitter.com/LO6ogE6axk — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 6, 2021

See what Barcelona and Messi has caused 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4w3qG4Ck6Q — Teekayofparis (@Teekayyofparis) August 6, 2021

With the ball on his foot n Barcelona colors on his chest,Messi, embodying every pretty move of Soccer, went off to win glory on far-off battlefields 🙌🏻



Never came back as a a Fallen Angel 🌈



Now, that the GOAT leaves Barca, with a heavy heart,fans bid adieu 🥺



#GraciasMessi pic.twitter.com/mdfDSZ8ozN — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 6, 2021

God messi!!! Is definitely a big one because our love for this man goes beyond sport❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ibRN515pEI — Cruizewrld 🇫🇷 (@cruizewrld) August 6, 2021