Deputy Health Minister designate, Dr Bernard Oko-Boye, will today, April 15, 2020 face the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

He is expected to be vetted by the committee at about 10: am.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo last week nominated Dr Oko-Boye, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku constituency for the position.

Dr Oko-Boye is to replace Alexander Kodwo Abban who has been reassigned as Deputy Minister for Communications, replacing Vincent Sowah Odotei, MP for La Dadekotopon, whose appointment has been revoked.