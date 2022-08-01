A tribute ceremony for four UN peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is ongoing at a base in the city of Goma.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix is attending the ceremony.

A tribute is also being paid to another peacekeeper who died in the country while fighting the M23 rebel group.

They all had worked for UN peacekeeping mission, Monusco, for less than six months. They include Moroccans and Indian nationals.

The ceremony comes a day after UN peacekeepers opened fire and killed two residents in Kasindi, a town that borders Uganda.

The DR Congo government says 15 other people were injured in Sunday’s deadly incident.

Frustration over what residents see as an inability by the peacekeeping force to stop attacks by armed groups in the region erupted into violent protests last week.

The protesters attacked two of Monusco’s bases in Goma and Butembo, where three UN peacekeepers were killed.

READ ALSO: