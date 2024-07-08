Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has described as innovative the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer’s engagement with the media.

According to him, innovation is essential in the political competition arena and has the potential to determine who captures political power.

Speaking to JoyNews on July 8, he said “The recommendation is spot on in the essence that in an election you have to come out with a lot of innovative skills, innovative ideas to get the vote you want. So this is one of the innovations which of course it is. Why not?”

On July 7, the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, held the maiden edition of Mahama Conversations. The event brought together media practitioners from various media houses to listen and interact with him.

Mr Mahama, among other things, pledged to ban mining in forest reserves, ensure fiscal discipline to address exchange rate issues, and support any bill that improves Free SHS.

The four-hour engagement saw the former President answer key questions from all sectors.

Dr Asah Asante added that only those who lack ideas will criticise such innovation.

He stressed that he was pleased with such engagements and encouraged other flagbearers to avail themselves of similar interactions.

“Tell the press that look I am here. I am opening myself up to you to ask me any question and the press as I know them will do a good job, of interrogating you and us the consumers of the information look at it and take the conversation to another level,” he said.

