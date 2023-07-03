A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has asserted that the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, could have a soft spot for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He, however, noted his comment is not to suggest that the chief is a member of NDC.

The legal practitioner said this while reacting to the chief’s call for a discontinuation of Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson’s prosecution.

“When Asiedu Nketia won the NDC Chairmanship, he didn’t visit any Omanhene but drove straight to Dormaa to meet the chief. He didn’t even go to Seikwa,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr. Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the 10th-anniversary lecture of John Evans Atta Mills, in Sunyani, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu. who’s a sitting High Court Judge, known in judicial practice as His Lordship, Justice Daniel Mensah insisted the President should take steps to halt the trial.

“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President of the Republic, Attorney General if he has any role to play, that the trial should be aborted,” he appealed.

He also called on the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame “to as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision.”

According to him, Mr Quayson’s prosecution will add nothing to Ghana’s unity or development.

But to Mr Boahen, the chief’s comment is nothing new, considering the fact that he is vocal on national issues.

“The Dormaahene always speaks his mind. You can agree or disagree with him and we cannot talk about the development of Bono region without including the Dormaahene,” he lauded.

ALSO READ: