Reverend Azigiza Jnr has cautioned against preaching to an ‘ex’ as a born again as that could have serious implications for one’s faith.

According to the popular Ghanaian DJ who is now a born-again Christian and a pastor at the Citizen Fellowship Church, it is not his position to go and preach to an ex.

“Everyone that you have dated knows where to touch for you to fall, my best work I can do is to stay in my closet and pray for God to use someone to preach to them,” he explained.

Rev Azigiza who was speaking on UTV explained that it is one’s spirit that becomes born again and not their mind and body, noting, therefore, that it will be an act of foolishness to take the body to your ex to preach.

As to what could happen if that happens, Rev Azigiza said by the time you realise, you’d be on the floor.

Watch the video below to hear more from him and share your thoughts with us: