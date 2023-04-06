Rent Control Ghana has advised the public not to rent a room which will cost them more than GH¢300 if their monthly salary is not up to GH¢1,000.

Rent in Ghana is a major challenges confronting many in the country and as a result, home owners have taking of advantage to charge tenants exorbitant fees.

Apart from the huge sum of money house owners take from tenants, they also demand two years advance from them. They increase the charge from GH¢500 to GH¢700 a month for a single room self-contain.

However, per the rent law, it is an offence for any landlord or landlady to take more than six months rent advance.

Tenants especially in the urban centers cannot do anything about it and are forced to cough out huge monies just to have a roof over their heads.

But Head of Public Relations at Rent Control Ghana, Emmanuel Hovey Kportsu speaking on Adom FM’s current Affairs Show, Burning Issues hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom urged tenants to cut their coat according to their cloth.

He explained that, tenants who do not receive GH¢1,000 as basic pay should not rent a house more than GH¢300 a month.

Mr. Kportsu noted that, even though the law frowns on taking two years advance, some house owners are illegally engaging in it.

He stated that, they are unable to deal with these landlords because potential tenants fail to report them to Rent Control.

But, Secretary-General of National Tenants Unions’, Fredrick Opoku on the same show vehemently disagreed with Mr. Kportsu.

He argued that, Rent Control has failed to live to it mandate and should be collapsed.