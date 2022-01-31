Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has asked the government to shut down the Rent Control Department over their alleged inability to go according to the law.

According to Mr Dumelo, the official agreement between landlords and tenants in Ghana should be that, “tenants aren’t supposed to be charged above six months rent.”

He explained that landlords forcing tenants to mostly pay two years advance rent is illegal and must be checked by the Rent Control Department but all to no avail.

The new year has begun. Residential tenants are about to cough up 2 years rent advance because that’s the ‘Landlords Law.’ What happened to the Rent Law itself? The rent control dept should be closed down. What is really their use? He said in a tweet on Monday, 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Mr Dumelo will be voicing out against the rent system in Ghana.

Last year, he took to the same platform to kickback against the “crippled” renting system when one of his fans confronted him against his landlord requesting upfront payment.

The rent laws don’t work. It’s never worked. The only option you have left is to try and negotiate with him. Pay one year advance now, then promise to pay the rest in some few months. All the best bro. Enyo Nyo gè. https://t.co/cou4c9iufT — MrDumelo (@johndumelo) July 15, 2021

