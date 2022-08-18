Prophetess Gladys Appiah who has been married for close to two decades has urged all married women to stop cheating on their husbands.

She noted that it is a curse which would affect the marriage adversely.

Using herself as an example, she explained to Doreen Avio on Prime Morning how she firmly stood by her husband during difficult times.

“Since I got married, I’ve never cheated on my husband. I don’t see why I should cheat on him because I see it as a curse and bad luck on my husband and the marriage as well. It will even make my husband not to be successful,” she said.

During her early stages of marriage, she was accused by her husband of having an affair with his friend, but she never divorced or cheated on him believing that love and prayer conquer everything.

Speaking about women who cheat on their husbands because they were being cheated on, she explained that she never hated her husband even when he cheated on her.

“Anytime I see him, I feel happy because I’ve seen that my husband has changed. If you truly love someone, you’ll do anything to maintain that love in your marriage. So when you understand love and fear God, it doesn’t matter what the man will do to you,” she explained.

Explaining to Doreen Avio, she revealed how church fellowship helped in the maintenance of her marriage.

“When I used to attend marriage counselling at church, I was taught that I should learn how to maintain my spouse no matter what. It has really helped me and that’s why my marriage is still strong after all these periods.

“Marriage is a blessing and helps in procreation, but in recent times there have been an increase in divorce cases. Between husbands and wives, who are supposed to work harder to maintain the marriage?”

Explaining on the show, Prophetess Gladys Appiah stated that a successful marriage is dependent on women and they are the ones to work and maintain their spouses.

“If the marriage would succeed, it depends on us women because love conquers everything. If we want our marriage to work, we must be focused on our spouses. It doesn’t matter what the man would do to you,” she said.

She admonished all women to be patient, respectful and submissive to their husbands as it is stated in the Bible in Ephesians 5:21 as well as stop drawing conclusions when things go wrong with their husbands.

