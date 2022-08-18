President Akufo-Addo has resorted to God for economic salvation as he affirms, that despite the challenges facing the country his government will not relent in efforts to improve the lives of the people.

Faith, prayer, appropriate policies, hard work, and determination, are President Akufo-Addo’s checklist as they lead his team to restore the Ghanaian economy to sound footing.

A depreciation cedi and rising inflation have combined to bring untold hardship to Ghanaians and the end is far from sight.

JoyNews is learning that cabinet is meeting to analyse the latest interventions announced by the Bank of Ghana which among others, increased the policy rate from 19% to 22%, the biggest increase since 2002, when the central bank was granted the independence to set interest rates.

Speaking at the 12th Biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana at Winneba in the Central Region, the President said government will continue to push through its programmes despite the difficulties.

“We will also continue with our expansion and modernise our education system to create the 21-century workforce, systematically reform our health care system to ensure a robust system, the realization of agenda of industrial transformation that holds the key to future prosperity, execution of comprehensive infrastructure plans in roads and railway, conclusion of the digitalization project to attain full benefit, empowerment of the security agencies to guarantee the safety of the country.

But above all, I will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around together with appropriate policies, determination and hard work, and I urge all to have same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, the battle is the Lord’s.” the President indicated.

Describing as unacceptable, the depreciation of the cedi, the President called on Ghanaians to have faith in his government’s ability to turn things around.

According to him, the situation is of great concern to the government and thus assured that everything possible will be done to curb same.