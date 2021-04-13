Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has asked the government to provide a load-shedding timetable ahead of the power outages that have been recently hitting Ghanaians.

According to him, there is no need to provide explanatory press releases among others when citizens are complaining about inconsistent blackouts which are starting to affect productivity and health.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Dumelo asked the government to give a clear-cut timetable, adding that, they shouldn’t be shy to admit there is such a problem.

The actor explained that it would be apt for citizens to have a timetable so they can plan accordingly to suit their businesses.

He wrote:

Whether it’s insufficient power generation or it’s inefficient distribution of power, dumsor is dumsor! The excuses for the power outages are becoming one too many. Don’t be shy to admit it’s Dumsor. Give us a timetable and let’s plan our lives and businesses around it. Thank you.