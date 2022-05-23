Division one League side, FC Samartex 1996 has secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the first time in the club’s history.

The Samreboi-based club got 58 points from 26 matches prior to match week 2, with a game in hand for which the points have been forfeited in their favor after their opponents failed to show up.

Samartex dominated the Zone Two of Division One League for most parts of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Timber Giants finally confirmed their promotion with three games left after drawing 0-0 away to Swedru All Blacks to go 58 points on Sunday.

ℍ𝔼ℝ𝔼 𝕎𝔼 𝔸ℝ𝔼 pic.twitter.com/jwrLFTpDu8 — SAMARTEX 1996 FC: ZONE TWO CHAMPIONS (@FcSamartex1996) May 22, 2022

Samartex will play Hasaacas next at home before the two remaining games against Future Stars and New Edubiase United football club.