US President Joe Biden warned tyrant Vladimir Putin he “must pay a price” for the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, 79, recently arrived in Japan for his first visit since replacing Donald Trump and quickly sent his aides scrambling to clarify his comments.

During a question and answer segment with reporters he sent a warning to the Russian president which could have global implications.

The President said he “hoped Putin would pay a price for his invasion of Ukraine ”, in part to show China what it would face if it were to invade the contested neighbouring island country of Taiwan.

It came as a result of China’s increasingly assertive posture in the region, with Biden saying he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan.

In what appears to be a gaffe, he earlier took a departure from the US’ long held strategy in the region as he suggested the super power would step in should Taiwan be attacked.

Biden said: “Yes, that’s the commitment we made.

“We agree with a one-China policy. We’ve signed on to it and all the intended agreements made from there.

“But the idea that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate.”

His comments sent aides scrambling to claim the remark represented no change in US policy on the self-ruled island, which up to now has been a so-called strategic ambiguity.

The president’s national security aides shifted in their seats and tilted their heads, studying Biden closely as he responded to the question on Taiwan.

Several looked down as he made what appeared to be the unambiguous commitment to Taiwan’s defence.

Biden made a similar comment about defending Taiwan in October. At that time, a White House spokesperson said Biden was not announcing any change in US policy and one analyst referred to the comment as a “gaffe”.

Following Biden’s comments, a White House official said there was no change in policy towards Taiwan.

They added: “As the President said, our policy has not changed.

“He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

The United States has long agreed that there is one China, including Taiwan, but it has adopted its “strategic ambiguity” on the question of whether it would get involved in military conflict over the island.

The comments are likely to both infuriate Beijing and overshadow the centrepiece of Biden’s Japan visit, the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for U.S. engagement with Asia.

His trip includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the “Quad” group of countries.

Biden has repeatedly claimed Putin will pay for the brutal invasion of its peaceful neighbour since the start of the war in February.

He said in his State of the Union address in March : “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos.

“They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

“Putin was wrong. We are ready.”

He almost caused a diplomatic incident in March when he said “Putin must go”, causing near global outrage.

During a speech about US foreign policy the president went off script and said: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Within minutes aides were trying to insist he was merely saying Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over regional neighbours, rather than advocating for regime change.