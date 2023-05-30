Former Premier League teams Techiman Eleven Wonders FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC are set to clash in the final of the Access Bank Division One League play-off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Techiman Eleven Wonders, who were relegated last season, will face off against Bofoakwa Tano, a renowned Ghanaian football club that has been absent from the top tier since the 2006/07 season.

Bofoakwa Tano sees this match as a significant opportunity to make a comeback to the elite level.

Bofoakwa Tano FC dominated Zone One B in a tight race with Young Apostles to secure a spot in the championship.

Their strong performance in the second half of the season gave them a comfortable 15-point lead, ultimately leading to their qualification four weeks ago with 63 points and clinching the top spot in the zone.

Throughout the league, Bofoakwa Tano won 20 matches, lost 5, and drew 3 out of 28 games, clearly establishing their superiority over Young Apostles, Wamanafo Mighty Royals, and Nkoranza Warriors, and securing the sole ticket from the zone.

This remarkable achievement marks Bofoakwa Tano’s first opportunity in 16 years to qualify for the Premier League.

Striker Sakaa Dauda concluded the season as the joint top scorer with 9 goals, sharing the leading position with Amponsah Aveo from Berekum Arsenal and Bismark Kyeremeh of Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

Bofoakwa Tano, based in Sunyani, has a proud history in Ghanaian football. They won the SWAG Cup in 1975 and have produced notable players like Kwesi Owusu, a member of the victorious 1978 Africa Cup of Nations squad, as well as Osei Boateng, Joseph Derchie, Dan Owusu (the top scorer in the league in 1974, 1975, and 1976), and Opoku Sampene, who later played for Asante Kotoko.

Techiman Eleven Wonders secured their place in the play-off final by surpassing competition from Debibi United and Steadfast FC, accumulating 52 points from 28 matches and finishing five points ahead of Debibi United in Zone One A. They are determined to make a swift return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season.

In Zone One A, Eleven Wonders recorded 10 wins, 4 defeats, and 10 draws to claim the top position. They ended the campaign with two of their players occupying the top two spots in the zone’s top scorers’ chart.

Andrews Kumah secured the leading position with 10 goals, propelling the club to the top spot, while Osman Zackaria netted 8 goals, securing the second-highest scorer position.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.