Elizabeth Teiko Odonkor, a 69-year-old woman, continues to seek answers from the Ghana Police Service regarding the disappearance of her son, L/Cpl Michael Adamtey Odonkor, who went missing fourteen years ago.

She is urging the police to issue a formal report on the matter in order to clarify the status of her son, whether he is alive or deceased.

The family wishes to perform the necessary customary rites once the truth is known.

In an interview with The Chronicle, Madam Odonkor, also known as Manye (Queen Mother), expressed her frustration over the prolonged absence of a definitive conclusion.

She emphasized that without any information from the police, she feels incomplete, especially since her husband passed away six years ago.

Background

On September 22, 2009, L/Cpl Michael Odonkor Adamptey, who served as the bodyguard for the Director General of Police Operations at the time, Mr John Kudalor, mysteriously disappeared from the Tema Newtown police barracks and has not been seen since.

In 2011, during excavation work for a planned construction project in Tema Newtown, human remains believed to be those of the missing bodyguard were unearthed. The remains were sent to the Police Crime Laboratory for testing to determine their identity.

To facilitate the DNA process, the parents of the missing policeman were brought from Opesika in the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly to provide the necessary blood samples.

However, due to the unavailability of required reagents for the test at the time, the scientific analysis could not be carried out in Ghana. It was suggested that the test be conducted abroad.

Despite the fact that the laboratory is now well-equipped to conduct the DNA tests, the crucial report on the bones has not been released, preventing investigators from reaching a definitive conclusion.