Former President John Mahama has called on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to adopt a consistent and non-partisan approach in advocating issues of national interest, irrespective of the political party in power.

Mr Mahama expressed his concerns about the perceived silence of the GBA on certain crucial issues under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, contrasting it with the association’s vocal stance during past National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments.

During a meeting with organised labour representatives in Kumasi, Mr Mahama stressed instances where the GBA’s apparent lack of commentary, particularly on alleged human rights violations and questionable government decisions, raised questions about the association’s commitment to justice and accountability.

Mr Mahama emphasised the need for the GBA to maintain credibility by consistently addressing pertinent issues and upholding its role as a watchdog for justice and fairness in the country.

“GBA spoke about perception. Well, what’s the reality? Does the GBA go to sleep when the NPP is in power and wake up when the NDC is in power? We will see.

“In 2025, we will see whether you will wake up. But it’s true. You know that it is true that when the NPP is in power they do the most outrageous things and you are quiet.

“And yet when NDC is in power the least mistake and GBA has issued a press release. And you know it’s true. So the point is the truth is one and the truth is the same under Rawlings, it is the same under Kufuor, it is the same under Mills, it is the same under John Mahama, it is the same under Akufo-Addo. The truth does not change.

“And so if you are concerned with people’s rights, you are concerned with protecting human rights and freedoms, you must be consistent under any administration not only concerned under some administrations and not under other administration,” he said.

