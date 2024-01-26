Residents of Aburonahia, a community in the Akontombra district of the Western North Region, have taken to the streets in protest against the ongoing illegal mining activities affecting their primary water source, River Fanoma.

The community, heavily reliant on this river for water, is now facing the consequences of extensive galamsey operations in it.

In a demonstration against these illicit activities, residents of Sehwi Aburonahia voiced their concerns and lamented the impact of galamsey on the water body.

Due to the degraded state of River Fanoma, getting clean and potable water for domestic use has become an arduous task for the residents.

Chief of Aburonahia, Nana Koo Fie II, has called on local authorities, including Member of Parliament Alex Djornubuah Tetteh and District Chief Executive Yawson Amoah, to intervene in addressing the escalating issue.

He revealed that, several complaints have been made, yet the illegal mining persists.

When threatened to take action, the miners leave the area but return when the matter has died down.

The chief and residents have admonished the government to take charge lest they take matters into their own hands.