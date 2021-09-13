The ‘Do or Die’ expression by former President John Mahama is gradually catching on with the party grassroots.

Though criticised by some as a violent-induced statement, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Ashanti Region have accepted it and are communicating it through T-shirt inscriptions.

The party says the statement will be at the core of campaigning to regain power in the next election.

“What the party leader said has been endorsed by me, the Chairman. It’s not about being violent but being vigilant to ensure no one cheats us,” Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said.

The party chair said this at the Frante Chief’s Palace when he joined the former President on his first day of the Thank You Tour to the Ashanti Region.

Eliasu Mustafa, alias Kruka, has served the NDC for over a decade.

By dint of hard work, today, he is a branch organiser of the Ejura Brigade of the NDC.

Kruka, as he is popularly called, is yet to get over the 2020 election defeat.

“The NDC didn’t lose the elections. We all know the revelations when the case was sent to court,” he said boldly.

“‘Do or Die’ has nothing to do with violence. I will talk to the youth to work hard and ensure things are well done at the collation centres,” he explained how he intends to help the party win the next election.

At the rally grounds, some party members danced to the party’s campaign songs.

Some spotted ‘Do or Die’ shirts.

“We are saying we will not sit for the New Patriotic Party to cheat us as they did in 2020. We will open our eyes and ensure things are done,” Vida Asamoah, added.

At the Frante Palace where the former President paid a courtesy call on the traditional authority, the statement was endorsed.

Nana Gyaba II, the Ejura Sekyedumasi Krontihene said:

“The former president was only telling his people to be vigilant. And all persons who are assigned roles should execute them to the best of their abilities. There isn’t anything wrong with this.

“I am very happy that he has realised the court can’t guarantee electoral success. The party must ensure they are not cheated.”