DJ Yawuzy set to host 'End Of High School Masked Up Party'

Popular talented Disc Jockey (DJ) and radio producer DJ Yawuzy is set to host the much-awaited party of their era for High School leavers in the country.

This much-anticipated event is dubbed ‘End of High School Masked Party’ and will serve as a social medium that allows high school leavers from different backgrounds to network and mingle with the stars.

There will be big surprises for everyone. Dress code for the occasion is anything classy and sexy, and organisers have assured music fans of good music, ranging from R&B, hip-hop, hiplife and others.

Organised by DJ Yawuzy of Hitz FM, the event will take place on October 16 at Kikibees located inside Ashomang Estate at 6:00 pm.

Present will be one of the nation’s most sought-after performers such as Dope Nation, who will mount the stage to thrill fans with their tall list of hit songs.

MORE:

Dope Nation will rock the event alongside some selected artistes who will shut down Kikibees in a night full of exciting activities.

The event will also witness performances from the headline DJ, DJ Yawuzy. It’s going to be a night filled with stars, glitz and glamour.

In addition, the event would give people the opportunity to have fun with their favourite celebrities live inside Kikibees.

While fans socialise, they will also enjoy the best of entertainment from exciting music and performances by a line-up of best DJs from Joy FM, Adom FM, Hitz FM among others.

Viewed as an event that will bring the best of talents to Accra, the ‘End of High School Masked Party’ is expected to bring together party goers and celebrities under one roof.

The party, Beatwaves gathered, will climax the 2021 end of high school parties across the country. On the guest list are some well-known television and radio personalities, music and movie celebrities.