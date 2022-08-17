A family at Awutu Mankomeda in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region is having difficulties in accepting the death of their relative, Sabina Bonney.

The deceased, 45, was killed by her husband on Tuesday over an argument concerning sexual intercourse.

Brother of the deceased, Isaac Aidoo, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said the couple, who have been married for about 25 years, were at loggerheads and always had issues in their marriage.

That notwithstanding, the suspect, he noted, had also wanted to sell a piece of land his deceased sister owned which she did not consent to, resulting in a feud between his brother-in-law and the sister.

“My deceased sister had always confided in our sister who is based in Germany about how unhappy she was in the marriage and how her husband always threatens to kill her anytime they have a misunderstanding.

“My brother-in-law never told me anything and so I never knew what was happening until we heard about this unfortunate incident,” he said.

According to him, his sister was fed up at a point and even wanted a divorce but her plea was not granted by both families.

“You know in our culture, we frown upon divorce and so when she wanted a divorce, both families prevented it and rather advised that they settle it amicably at home but little did we know that we were pushing her to her grave. We are very sad and can’t fathom why this happened,” he cried.

The suspect, 57-year-old Gideon Tetteh, reportedly murdered his wife for allegedly denying him unprotected sex at Mankomeda.

Madam Tetteh had insisted that she was only going to give in to her husband’s demand on the condition that he would use a condom to avoid pregnancy.

She is believed to have cited financial challenges in taking care of their five children.

The suspect, thus, forced the deceased to go naked amidst the struggle to have ‘raw’ sex with her before allegedly committing the crime.

The victim, according to Opanin Darko’s report filed from the scene, sustained multiple wounds in the forehead.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigations while the body of the deceased has been deposited at a health facility for autopsy.

