In the last few weeks, Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has been courting lots of controversies with his utterances and non-conformist opinions about marriage, religion, climate change and nature.

Interestingly, while the Made in Ghana artiste says his recent “rantings” stem from his passion for Ghana and pan-Africanism and does not mind people disagreeing with him on issues, he is however concerned about people who deliberately verbally assault him and use such opportunities to denigrate his person.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz recently, Okyeame Kwame who is currently promoting his latest Insha Allah song said even though Ghanaian are not hostile to his ideas, it is unacceptable for critics to resort to insults and namely calling instead of refuting the central idea of his argument. (Related article: Why Okyeame Kwame’s parents didn’t bless his marriage)

“I don’t think Ghanaians are being hostile to my views. The same way I disagree with other people’s ideas, there’s no way I mind people disagreeing with my opinions.

“What I don’t think it’s cool is that someone puts forward an argument and instead of a counter argument or refuting the central idea, you come to do name calling or just insult that I’m a fool, look at your forehead.

“When someone is saying let’s not eat turtles because they have a particular role they play in the sea and they keep the world safe, and your best answer ‘is your mother’, that is what I don’t get.

“It decreases the discourse and take it to a realm that I’m unable to make my valid points. For instance, people have disagreed with me for saying it is inhuman to beat homosexuals and humiliate them on the streets.

“If you have any contrary opinion to that, just mention but don’t come and insult me, my mother and my family,” he told Graphic Showbiz.