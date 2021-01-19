Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, and her daughter, have served family goals as they step out in matching outfits.

Mrs Hamilton, who is also a fashion designer, has overtime earned the praises of many fans and followers with her fashion sense.

To many, she is certainly one of the celebrities to follow when it comes to fashionable dresses that one can wear to events and feel on top of the world.

Mother and daughter were basking with euphoria as they rock a white top on multi-coloured African print designed skirts.

Showing fans their sweet sides and bond that exists between them, one of the photos saw the daughter peck her mother’s cheeks while another saw them look into each other’s eyes.

Diana Hamilton and daughter

The style influencer took to her Instagram page to post the photos with the caption: “Happy Monday family. She says she wants to take over from me. What do you think?”

They have since earned the praises of many who cannot keep calm over the photos.