Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, aside from her touching souls with her powerful songs, is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The gospel musician was spotted on the Instagram serving the perfect look on the red carpet.

Diana, as usual, looked ageless and stunning. She wore a shimmering white outfit that is so gorgeous.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in white. She decked out in an array of stunning looks.

Diana further stunned us with a red dress. She was all shades of beauty in that dress.

Check the photos below:

