Deputy Minister for Trade and Industries, Michael Okyere Baafi, has reiterated governments commitment to the industrial drive to boost the country’s economy and also reduce unemployment.

Speaking during a visit to a cement manufacturing company CIMAF, he noted that when Industries abound employment is created.

He used the occasion to commission the second phase of CIMAF Cement factory’s expansion which will provide additional One Million Tons to the production capacity of the cement plant built of the Ciment de I’ Afrique Ghana Ltd. (CIMAF) at the Tema Free Zones Enclave.

The commissioning of the second phase of the manufacturing plant forms part of the ongoing expansion of CIMAF Ghana, aimed at dealing with the high demand for quality cement products in the market.

The expansion will increase the production capacity of CIMAF Ghana to 2 million tons per production year.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Micheal Okyere Baafi, who led the commissioning, in an interview with Newsmen, commended CIMAF Ghana for continuously practicing environmentally friendly operations.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for businesses.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Joseph Kobina Aboo, also said the expansion has come at the right time since the demand for their products has increased and it will also afford them the opportunity to reach more customers in other parts of the country on time.

The Head of Human Resources and Legal relations at CIMAF Ghana, Clement Boakye Achereko,, said the company’s expansion will also require an increase in workforce, hence it will create employment which will help reduce the unemployment rate in Ghana.