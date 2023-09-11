A mechanical issue with the backup oxygen system is what forced the emergency landing of a Delta Airlines from Accra to New York flight, the airline company has explained.

The Delta Airlines flight from Ghana to New York had to do an emergency landing five hours into the flight due to an oxygen malfunction on the plane.

The incident happened on September 8, 2023, where the Delta Air Lines (DL) flight from Accra (ACC), Ghana, to New York (JFK) underwent a diversion and emergency landing at Praia da Vitória (TER) located on Terceira Island in the Azores.

This diversion was reportedly initiated due to concerns related to oxygen levels on board the aircraft. The aircraft involved in the incident is a Boeing 767-300ER, registered as N191DN.

Delta Ghana to New York Emergency Landing

While Praia da Vitória Airport in the Azores is relatively remote, it serves Azores Airlines. It has connections from airlines such as Ryanair, TAP Air Portugal, TUI Fly (seasonally), and SATA Air Acores.

The airport boasts a nearly 11,000-foot runway, making it well-prepared for diversions, and its geographic location means diversions there are not uncommon. However, Delta Air Lines does not have its own ground staff at this airport.

In situations where the airline lacks its own ground staff, passenger assistance at the airport is likely to be limited.

Flight from Accra to JFK was diverted to a remote Portuguese island (TER) in the middle of the Atlantic due to low oxygen levels in the cockpit. We were shuttled to Gate 6 (ie purgatory) with no food, water or direct communication from any Delta rep at all! Help. This is crazy😭 — Kiaundra Eggleston (Smith) (@KiaundraSmith) September 9, 2023

Information provided to passengers may also be restricted, primarily relying on crew members who may not prioritize customer service.

Below is a copy of a statement from Delta Airlines explaining the incident

Delta Air Lines Statement on DL157 Emergency Landing

“Delta flight 157 from Accra to New York-JFK diverted to Lajes Airport following a mechanical issue with a backup oxygen system. The crew descended to a lower altitude out of an abundance of caution during the diversion and the aircraft landed safely. An alternate aircraft was dispatched from Lisbon to help our customers more quickly get to their final destinations while the original aircraft was repaired by maintenance technicians. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

Additional background information:

• Boeing 767-300ER aircraft

• 215 customers and 6 crew onboard

• Customers were provided meals at TER and deplaned into a secure area while waiting for the alternate aircraft for the alternate aircraft from Lisbon, which has now departed for Lajes.

• Refunds and an additional gesture of goodwill were provided to our customers for the experience.

• The original aircraft and crew have also since made it to JFK

