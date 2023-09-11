

AmaZulu Football Club CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu tied the knot with the KwaZulu-based club’s striker Bongi “Mdeva” Ntuli at the weekend.

Born and raised in Durban, Zungu completed a business science degree at the University of Cape Town.

She was stuck in Spain at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while completing an MBA.

Upon her return to the country, Zungu resumed her position as CEO of a forensic auditing firm before joining her father’s football club as a consultant.

She took to social media on Sunday and shared a video of the wedding, giving a glimpse of what happened on her big day.

Taking to his Instagram stories, fellow AmaZulu soccer player Dumisani Zuma also shared a video of the couple dancing at the reception venue.

Tha Simelane, Durban-based socialite and friend to Shaun Mkhize, was one of the people invited to the wedding.

In May, the couple got hitched in a traditional affair which made them one step closer to officially becoming Mr and Mrs Ntuli.

The lovebirds had their umbondo traditional ceremony at Ntuli’s home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where the bride was welcomed into Ntuli’s family.

Custom dictates that the father of the bride is barred from attending the traditional ceremony, which is an all-female Zulu affair.

During the ceremony, the bride is accompanied by other females when she gifts the groom’s mother and groom’s community food and blankets.

According to reports, AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu hired a helicopter to drop off her daughter in style at the altar to make her feel special.

Security at the wedding venue in Midlands was reportedly tight due to the high profile of the people who attended.

The newly weds will jet off on honeymoon which is said to be around the island of the Maldives, followed by another trip to Europe where they will be joined by family and friends.