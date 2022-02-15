Inadequate and delayed food supply to Senior High Schools (SHS) have been a major challenge inhibiting the smooth implementation of the government’s Free SHS policy.

The Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) says the struggle to feed students affects the effectiveness of managing their schools.

CHASS President, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, says schools also have to contend with inadequate furniture and dining halls.

The Minister of Education has been meeting with CHASS and Heads of Technical and Vocational Schools in Kumasi.

The meeting is to afford the managers of schools an opportunity to engage the minister on challenges in running schools for possible redress.

President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, says proper planning and strict adherence for food supply schedules to senior high schools is the way to go.

Alhaji Abubakar also lamented inadequate furniture and dining facilities for students

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum,vsays the issues raised are of much concern to the Ministry.

He promised immediate action to address them.