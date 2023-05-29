Ghanaian television host and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has candidly shared her journey from rags to riches.

Speaking at an event held at ICGC Open Heavens Temple, East Legon, she emphasized the transformative nature of her life story, stating, “My story is a typical grass to grace and from poverty to financial independence or success. Typically, mine is just from zero to hero, a nobody to somebody.”

Delay revealed that during the early stages of her independent life, she faced significant financial struggles, often relying on the support of friends. She recalled, “there were days when I didn’t know where the next meal was going to come from. I used to live with friends.”

The experience of poverty served as a driving force and motivation for her to strive for a better future. She explained, “When I started taking this journey, there was something that was my motivation and my motivation was poverty. I was a broke woman, I was poor.”

Despite the hardships she encountered, Delay’s perseverance and hard work eventually paid off. Today, she is not only a well-known TV personality but also a successful entrepreneur. She proudly owns the Delay range of products, which includes ‘Delay mackerel,’ ‘Delay Sardine,’ and ‘Delay Spaghetti.’