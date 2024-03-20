The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared its readiness for the upcoming December polls, assuring Ghanaians of free and fair elections.

Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Services at the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare made this known at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday March 20, 2024.

“We are fully prepared and committed to conducting another transparent and credible election which will be regarded as one of the best,” he stated.

Dr. Asare said no Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) is missing as it is being alleged by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rather, he explained that, only five laptops which does not contain any sensitive information were stolen from the EC’s office.

“We are fully ready for the election and we can confirm that five laptops have been stolen and these are laptops that do not contain any information about anyone. They do not contain information, so there are no risks” he added.

Dr. Asare appealed for calm noting that, they are committed for a free and fair elections in December.

