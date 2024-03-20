Mohammed Kudus is set to miss Ghana’s upcoming friendly encounters against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco due to discomfort in his shoulder.

Despite being included in Otto Addo’s squad for the two friendly matches scheduled to take place at the Stade de Marrakesh, Kudus’ participation has been hindered by the post-game shoulder discomfort after featuring in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

This development makes Kudus the latest player to withdraw from the Black Stars squad after Nathaniel Adjei of FC Lorient and Elisha Owusu of Auxerre also pulled out due to injuries.

Ghana’s upcoming matches against Nigeria on March 22, 2024, and Uganda on March 26, 2024, will proceed as planned at the same venue in Morocco, with preparations already underway under the guidance of the new technical team led by Otto Addo. Currently, 23 players are at the camp of the team.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali in June later this year.

Otto Addo’s return to the helm follows the dismissal of Chris Hughton post the Black Stars’ poor performance at the AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The team hopes for a positive start under Addo’s leadership as they face their African counterparts in the upcoming friendlies.