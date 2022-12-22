The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has rescinded its plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide industrial action to demonstrate their opposition to earlier plans by the administration to include Pension Funds in its Debt Exchange programme.

The union has also cautioned government against any future plans in that regard.

The planned industrial action followed a one-week ultimatum given by organised labour for the government to ditch its decision to rope in Pension Funds in the Debt Exchange programme or risk a nationwide strike.

But following government’s decision to exclude the Pension Funds from the programme, Secretary General of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, at a news conference said the planned industrial action is effectively cancelled.

Organised Labour to embark on indefinite strike on this date…