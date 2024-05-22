The Dominion Christian Academy (DCA) has celebrated the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams with a handmade artwork gift in celebration of his 67th birthday.

Students at Dominion Christian Academy contributed over a million pieces of beads to craft the stunning portrait of the Archbishop.

The DCA in a statement said the unveiling, which coincided with the Founder’s Day celebration, highlighted the school’s rich history and the collaborative efforts of its students.

They said the artwork, captured the essence of his vision and leadership, bringing a palpable sense of warmth and affection to the atmosphere.

“The Founder’s Day celebration was a deeply meaningful event for the entire Dominion Christian Academy community. It provided an opportunity for reflection on the school’s founding principles, as well as a chance to honour the legacy of its visionary leader. The unveiling of the artwork at Action Chapel International served as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity that lies at the heart of the school’s mission.”

The Head of School at Dominion Christian Academy, Bishop Dr Suzanne Nti, expressed pride in the students and their dedication to the project.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their dedication to this project. Every student,

with care and intention, placed their bead upon this tribute gift, creating a tapestry of

love that radiates throughout our community,” she said.

The celebration was attended by students, faculty, parents, alumni, church members, and members of the local community, all coming together to pay tribute to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

READ ALSO: