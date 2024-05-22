Pope Francis appoints Ghana’s Rev. Francis Bomansaan as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wa

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Ghana’s Rev. Fr. Francis Bomansaan as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wa.

The official notification was released by Rev. Monsignor Maher Chammas, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Apostolic Nunciature in Accra.

Rev. Fr. Bomansaan, a member of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers), brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background in religious formation, spiritual direction, and psycho-spiritual counselling.

Born on January 19, 1962, Fr. Bomansaan took his final oath into the Society of Missionaries of Africa in 1990, and was ordained into the priesthood on July 27, 1991.

His extensive career includes key roles such as Vice Superior General of the Missionaries of Africa in Rome since 2022, and previously overseeing the Bethany Centre in Rome, a recovery facility for priests and religious individuals.

Rev. Fr. Bomansaan has also served as Novice Master and Rector at the International English-Speaking Novitiate in Kasama, Zambia, and as Provincial Superior for the Ghana/Nigeria Province in Tamale, Ghana.

Fr. Bomansaan’s academic pursuits have taken him across the globe, from the Missionary Institute in London to specialised studies in psycho-spirituality and counseling at the Institute for Sexuality Studies in Chicago.

His dedication to religious formation and spiritual accompaniment is further evidenced by his training at institutions such as the Rainhill Jesuits Centre in Liverpool and the Loreto House in Dublin.

The appointment of Rev. Fr. Bomansaan as Bishop of Wa is expected to bring renewed vigour and leadership to the diocese, drawing on his extensive experience and profound commitment to the spiritual and pastoral care of the faithful.

READ ALSO: