Phenomenal creativity is never out of stock and it takes people with the resources to have it well packaged and delivered, and Davido’s visual for his 4th track ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun on ‘A Better Time’ album is just top-notch!

The DMW boss released his 3rd studio album ‘A Better Time’ on the 12th of November, 2020, and has supported it with videos of tracks like ‘Jowo’, ‘So Crazy’ and now, ‘The Best.’

The streets of Twitter have been buzzing since the video was released and it’s simply a great piece to watch.

The video’s storyline is about a Japanese martial arts Lord who was Davido. He was schooling Mayorkun as an amateur in Karate and eventually, he became a professional and started defeating his enemy.

The concept, setting and costume rhyme so well with the lyrics of the song. The vibe and energy that came with the song are still maintained.

The three minutes piece of work saw a cameo appearance from Wande Coal. The video was also directed by Dammy Twitch.