The newly established brotherhood between Stonebwoy and Davido is waxing strong as the two are currently having a good time.

Ahead of Headies Awards 2021 where Stonebwoy has been billed to perform, the entertainer has touched down in Nigeria.

The Bhimnation President is being hosted by the billionaire’s son, Davido, and latest videos he posted indicate he received a warm welcome into his home.

He was captured in the company of some mutual friends, as Davido prepares dinner.

Stonebwoy was served a full plate of vegetable rice and stew, and the look on his face when he took a mouthful was evidence of its good taste.

