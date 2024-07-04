Popular Nigerian musician Davido has responded to viral rumors suggesting he slapped a bouncer at his recent wedding, vehemently denying any physical altercation.

The speculation arose from a video circulating online showing Davido signaling to a bouncer, seemingly intervening on behalf of a child attempting to approach him.

From the angle of the video, it looked as though he smacked the bouncer in the face, but he has revealed that nothing of that sort happened.

Davido defended that he was only preventing the bouncer from restricting the young guest from coming close to him.

In response to naysayers, the billionaire singer blurted that to hell with what people say, as he remains active in the industry despite the unnecessary hatred towards him.

In corroborating Davido’s claim, the bouncer has reacted, denying he was ever physically assaulted.

He revealed Davido is not one to maltreat his staff as every member of the 30BG is blood and family.