Afrobeats megastar, Davido has blessed a content creator with N2 million, equivalent to $2,599, for her ingenious work that made him laugh.

The lady, identified as Okoli Classic, made a video that caught the attention of popular blogger Tunde Ednut and he decided to reshare it on his Instagram page.

The video captured Okoli’s craving for fried rice at night but did not have enough money so she settled for cassava granules (better known as gari). She bought other items like a sachet water, milk, sugar, biscuits and an apple.

She set down to prepare her meal informing the viewers she was about to have her plate of fried rice and eventually did justice to it with much gusto.

Apparently, Davido was moved by her content and so he reached out to Tunde Ednut to get the girl’s details so that he could appreciate her craft because according to the blogger, ‘it entertained him.’

Remember the girl was drinking garri last night?



Davido don gift am N2 million pic.twitter.com/AjAOha3aAl — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 30, 2023

At first, they could not reach Okoli but when they finally did, she explained her phone malfunctioned.

She was full of praises and prayers for Davido and the blogger who made it possible for her content to be viewed by the DMW boss.