Nigerian superstar Davido does not shy away from blessing his fans with cash, goodies or just giving them opportunities.

About a week ago, the ‘Stand Strong’ singer gave a Ghanaian student who aced his WASSCE exam a full scholarship with allowance.

Over the weekend, the musician during a performance gave one fan money and his shoes.

In a video that’s gone viral, Davido pulled the fan from the crowd so they could perform together. After the performance, he handed her the Gucci sneakers he was wearing.

The ecstatic fan fell to the stage after running around in excitement. She later went to hug Davido after his ‘Stand Strong’ performance.

Again, when she made a move to leave the stage, Davido asked his PA to give her an amount of ₦2 million, equivalent to $4,816.

The lucky fan fell to the floor once again overwhelmed with emotions.

ALSO READ: