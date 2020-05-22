Davido calls himself and Wizkid the two greatest of all time, fans of Burna Boy react

L-R: Davido and Wizkid / Photo source: Davido's Instagram
Nigeria’s Davido says he is the greatest musician of all time and the only artiste in Nigeria he feels is at par with him is his colleague singer Wizkid.

He made his fans aware of this via a post he made on social media on May 22, 2020.

Davido posted a picture of himself and the Come Closer hitmaker with the caption, the 2 greatest of all time ! No 🧢(Cap) [SIC].

Although fans of both musicians agree with Davido’s assertion, others felt there were equally other musicians who are on top like Burna Boy, who recently got nominated for a Grammy Award with his ‘African Giant’ album.

As fans of Wizkid and Davido query in the comment section if they have a collaboration on the way, many were busy arguing out why Davido excluded Burna Boy from the list.

