Nigerian singer, Davido, has just acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth about $500,000, which is equivalent to GH₵2,888,072.
The singer took to Instagram to share photos of his brand new car as he poses with it.
He wrote in the caption: “We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!! WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! … oh yea 2021 BTW.”
