Beautiful photos of gospel singer, Cynthia Agyare Appeadu, have flooded social media in celebration of her birthday.

Thursday, March 19, 2021, marked the birthday of the singer who is the lead singer and composer of the legendary group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

To celebrate their lead singer’s birthday, the group’s official Instagram handle shared four stunning photos of the beautiful lady.

The four photos have the lady showing off her simple but classy fashion sense in beautiful African print styles.

Sharing the photo, the group said: “We are the luckiest generation in the world to have a mother like you.

“We truly appreciate everything you have ever done for our generation. Today being your special day, We wish you the best of everything. Have the happiest and sweetest of birthdays, sweet Mum.”

The photos of the lady have stirred many reactions from fans of the music group and other social media users.