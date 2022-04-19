SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will be counting down the days to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to run from 21 November to 18 December and provide the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

One of the teams to watch heading into any World Cup is Brazil, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition (five triumphs) and the only nation to have appeared at each and every tournament dating back as far as 1930.

A Selecao will naturally bring a highly-talented squad to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and one of the players hoping to be included in coach Tite’s squad for November and December is midfielder Danilo.

The 20-year-old was one of the stars of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, helping Palmeiras claim a runners-up finish behind European heavyweights Chelsea. Danilo won the Bronze Ball at the tournament (with the Golden Ball going to Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and the Silver Ball to teammate Dudu), an impressive feat given he was competing against players of the calibre of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

“It was very important, not just for me but also the club, to showcase someone who had come through the ranks,” Danilo explained. “I’m delighted too and cannot believe I won the award. It’s added motivation to return to Brazil focused and with my feet on the ground to continue the work.”

READ ALSO

He added, “I think with the progress I’m making, if I can continue along the same path, with the same intensity, mindset and intelligence, then I’ll be able to compete with them, either as opponents or teammates. Knowing my quality and potential, I believe I can attain the same level.”

Danilo was only a baby when Brazil last won the World Cup (in 2002), but 20 years on, he could well be a part of the team the South American heavyweights send to Qatar – even though he has stiff competition in his position from the likes of Casemiro and Fabinho.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play at a World Cup, but you have to leave it up to God,” he said. “Maybe one day. Playing for your national team is always difficult, and whoever plays needs to be prepared. I think Tite will be able to call on the best to become world champions. Of course, if needed, I’ll be there!”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.