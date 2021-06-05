Dangote Oil Refinery has indicated that Ghana remains a priority as it works to fully complete the facility in two years.

The refinery, which has been described by managers as the biggest in Africa, has the capacity to refine more than 600,000 barrels of crude a day.

Speaking at a virtual event on the refinery and opportunities for the country organized by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, officials of Dangote said they were working out flexible purchasing requirements for firms from Ghana.

Aliyu Suleiman, Group Strategist of Dangote refinery, said the overall project is 88% complete.

According to him, “the engineering aspect is 100% complete, procurement 99%, material delivery 96%, and construction 76%.”

“It will be ready for oil production in January 2022, whereas the stabilisation of production is expected to be in September, or October 2022”, he added.

When the refinery begins, Ghana and other West African countries, will cut down the importation of petroleum products,

Dangote Petroleum Refinery

Dangote Oil Refinery is primarily 650,000 barrels per day integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.

It is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery, and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

The Pipeline Infrastructure at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is the largest anywhere in the world, with 1,100 kilometers to handle 3 Billion Standard Cubic Foot of gas per day.

The Refinery alone has a 400MW Power Plant that is able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCo.

The Refinery will meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products, and also have a surplus of each of these products for export. Dangote Industries Limited invested about $12 Billion.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery will create a market for $11 billion per annum of Nigerian Crude.

It is designed to process Nigerian crude with the ability to also process other crudes.