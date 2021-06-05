Former Black Stars stalwarts, Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien, still maintain their friendship, years after leaving the senior national team.

Appiah, a former captain of the Black Stars, and Essien who was once his deputy, have recently linked up. The two met to have fun and eat some local dishes.

They went out to eat Tuo Zaafi (TZ) at a food joint which can be likened to what is called in the Ghanaian parlance as ‘chop bar.’

The two football stars were seen dressed in black outfits and seated behind a table. In front of them were bowls of TZ with the usual green soup.

Their mutual friend, Fiifi Tackie shared the photos on his Twitter page.